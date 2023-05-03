 LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Chennai opt to bowl, Krunal Pandya to captain Lucknow
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Chennai opt to bowl, Krunal Pandya to captain Lucknow
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Chennai opt to bowl, Krunal Pandya to captain Lucknow

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
03 May 2023 03:51 PM IST

LSG Subs: Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Daniel Sams, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad.

03 May 2023 03:51 PM IST

CSK Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitch Santner, S Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

03 May 2023 03:51 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

03 May 2023 03:51 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

03 May 2023 03:51 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opt to bowl first. Krunal Pandya will lead Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul is out of this game. The toss got delayed due to a wet outfield.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

