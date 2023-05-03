LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Chennai opt to bowl, Krunal Pandya to captain Lucknow

03 May 2023 03:51 PM IST
LSG Subs: Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Daniel Sams, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad.
CSK Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitch Santner, S Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opt to bowl first. Krunal Pandya will lead Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul is out of this game. The toss got delayed due to a wet outfield.
