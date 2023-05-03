 MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his last season (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his last season (WATCH)

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his last season (WATCH)

LSG vs CSK: The tournament has witnessed full house wherever MS Dhoni has played so far, anticipating that IPL 2023 could be his curtain call.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

New Zealand commentator Danny Morrison once again asked Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni whether Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 would be his last or not.

The tournament has witnessed full house wherever Dhoni has played so far, anticipating that IPL 2023 could be his curtain call.

But Dhoni left everyone guessing as he just smiled and kept quiet at Morrison's question at the toss between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Read Also
WATCH: MS Dhoni loses his cool again, gives death stare to Moeen Ali during RCB vs CSK
article-image

"(On whether he's enjoying the support on a farewell) You've decided it is my last IPL, not me," Dhoni said with a huge smile on his face.

Taking his silence for a yes, Morrison declared to entire stadium that Dhoni would be playing the next IPL season for CSK.

Morrison had famously asked him the same question three years ago in IPL 2020 to which Dhoni had replied, "Definitely Not."

He was again asked this question by Ian Bishop in IPL 2021 and he again replied in the negative.

Even this year, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans from IPL during a promotional event to which he gave a very witty answer.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the crowd cheered for his answer.

CSK opt to bowl vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants, who are missing regular skipper KL Rahul in this game. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG today.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...

MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his...

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose half their side inside 10 overs

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose half their side inside 10 overs

'Avoid arguing': UP Police shares quirky tweet with Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir face-off reference,...

'Avoid arguing': UP Police shares quirky tweet with Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir face-off reference,...

PSG suspends Messi for two weeks without pay over unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

PSG suspends Messi for two weeks without pay over unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss, says, 'I couldn't get my rhythm'

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss, says, 'I couldn't get my rhythm'