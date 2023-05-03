MS Dhoni drops massive hint on IPL future, 'keeps everyone guessing' when asked about 2023 being his last season (WATCH)

New Zealand commentator Danny Morrison once again asked Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni whether Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 would be his last or not.

The tournament has witnessed full house wherever Dhoni has played so far, anticipating that IPL 2023 could be his curtain call.

But Dhoni left everyone guessing as he just smiled and kept quiet at Morrison's question at the toss between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

"(On whether he's enjoying the support on a farewell) You've decided it is my last IPL, not me," Dhoni said with a huge smile on his face.

Taking his silence for a yes, Morrison declared to entire stadium that Dhoni would be playing the next IPL season for CSK.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Morrison had famously asked him the same question three years ago in IPL 2020 to which Dhoni had replied, "Definitely Not."

He was again asked this question by Ian Bishop in IPL 2021 and he again replied in the negative.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even this year, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans from IPL during a promotional event to which he gave a very witty answer.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the crowd cheered for his answer.

CSK opt to bowl vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants, who are missing regular skipper KL Rahul in this game. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG today.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan