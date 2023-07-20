WATCH: KL Rahul Roars Back To Fitness With Explosive Batting Display In Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup

After sustaining a thigh injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League, KL Rahul, the Indian batsman and captain of Lucknow Super Giants, has successfully completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Eager to showcase his progress, the 31-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account, revealing his return to the cricket nets.

In the posted video, Rahul demonstrates his skills by executing elegant sweeps and agile footwork, connecting with the ball effortlessly during his practice sessions. Not limited to just cricket, he also demonstrates dedication in the gym and actively engages in football as part of his training routine.

Rahul eyes return

Earlier in the year, Rahul faced a setback when he was relieved of his role as the Test captaincy during the Border-Gavaskar series due to his lackluster performance with the bat. Unfortunately, the injury prevented him from participating in the World Test Championship Final. In the IPL 2023, he struggled to find his form, managing to score only 274 runs in nine innings.

During Rahul's absence, Krunal Pandya stepped up to lead the team, guiding them to the playoffs, though they were eventually eliminated by the Mumbai Indians.

Looking ahead, it has been learned that both Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been recovering at the NCA, are expected to rejoin the Indian team in time for the 2023 Asia Cup, paving their way for the upcoming World Cup. The return of these talented players is highly anticipated and is likely to bolster the Indian team's performance in the upcoming tournaments.