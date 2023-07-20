 WATCH: KL Rahul Roars Back To Fitness With Explosive Batting Display In Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: KL Rahul Roars Back To Fitness With Explosive Batting Display In Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup

WATCH: KL Rahul Roars Back To Fitness With Explosive Batting Display In Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup

Not limited to just cricket KL Rahul, demonstrates dedication in the gym and actively engages in football as part of his training routine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image

After sustaining a thigh injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League, KL Rahul, the Indian batsman and captain of Lucknow Super Giants, has successfully completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Eager to showcase his progress, the 31-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account, revealing his return to the cricket nets.

In the posted video, Rahul demonstrates his skills by executing elegant sweeps and agile footwork, connecting with the ball effortlessly during his practice sessions. Not limited to just cricket, he also demonstrates dedication in the gym and actively engages in football as part of his training routine.

Read Also
Watch: KL Rahul Seeks Blessings At A Temple in Karnataka
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Shares Recovery Reel Of His Journey At NCA
article-image

Rahul eyes return

Earlier in the year, Rahul faced a setback when he was relieved of his role as the Test captaincy during the Border-Gavaskar series due to his lackluster performance with the bat. Unfortunately, the injury prevented him from participating in the World Test Championship Final. In the IPL 2023, he struggled to find his form, managing to score only 274 runs in nine innings.

During Rahul's absence, Krunal Pandya stepped up to lead the team, guiding them to the playoffs, though they were eventually eliminated by the Mumbai Indians.

Looking ahead, it has been learned that both Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been recovering at the NCA, are expected to rejoin the Indian team in time for the 2023 Asia Cup, paving their way for the upcoming World Cup. The return of these talented players is highly anticipated and is likely to bolster the Indian team's performance in the upcoming tournaments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Virat Is An Inspiration’: Dravid Reflects On Kohli’s Legacy Ahead Of Massive India Milestone

‘Virat Is An Inspiration’: Dravid Reflects On Kohli’s Legacy Ahead Of Massive India Milestone

'Lived Life Like A Monk': Ex-India Player Lavishes Praise On Virat Kohli's Dedication To The Game

'Lived Life Like A Monk': Ex-India Player Lavishes Praise On Virat Kohli's Dedication To The Game

Asia Cup Holds Special Place In Hearts Of Cricket Fans Across The Continent: Jay Shah

Asia Cup Holds Special Place In Hearts Of Cricket Fans Across The Continent: Jay Shah

WATCH: KL Rahul Roars Back To Fitness With Explosive Batting Display In Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup

WATCH: KL Rahul Roars Back To Fitness With Explosive Batting Display In Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Complete List Of Venues For Six-Nation Tournament

Asia Cup 2023: Complete List Of Venues For Six-Nation Tournament