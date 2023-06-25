Watch: KL Rahul Seeks Blessings At A Temple in Karnataka

KL Rahul at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple. | (Credits: Screengrab)

India's all-format cricketer KL Rahul had visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Karnataka to seek blessings for his cricketing future. The clip went viral on social media as the right-handed batter performed a few ceremonies before leaving the site. He is currently out of action due to a thigh injury.

Rahul suffered a hip injury during IPL 2023 while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium. He could barely bat in that match and was ruled out of the remaining games, prompting all-rounder Krunal Pandya to step up and take the leadership spot.

He underwent surgery for the injury and revealed that it was a successful one. With his recovery likely to take a long time, according to media reports, India might have to partake in Asia Cup 2023 without the services of Rahul as his return date remains uncertain. However, India will desperately need him fit for the 2023 World Cup.

Sanju Samson expected to retain his spot for the 2023 Asia Cup:

With KL Rahul expected to miss the 2023 Asia Cup, Kerala keeper-batter Sanju Samson could find himself picked for the multi-nation tournament. Samson, who has shown leadership capabilities for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has earned a recall for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies next month.

The 28-year-old has done well in his limited opportunities in ODI cricket, mustering 330 runs in 11 matches at 66 with two fifties. As a hugely gifted player, Samson would be keen to make an impression in the Caribbean and push his case for the 2023 World Cup.