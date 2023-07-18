WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Shares Recovery Reel Of His Journey At NCA

After being absent from cricket for nearly a year due to a significant back injury, Jasprit Bumrah, the prominent fast bowler of Team India, has recently shown positive signs of progress. Having missed out on key events such as the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, and the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Bumrah underwent a back surgery and has been undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In an exciting development for Indian cricket enthusiasts, Bumrah took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of images showcasing his return to bowling and fielding activities at the NCA. He also tagged the official handle of the Indian cricket team in the caption, raising hopes of his potential comeback to international cricket.

Bumrah pushing for return

According to a recent report on Cricbuzz, there are indications that Bumrah could be called up for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland scheduled for next month. With an impressive record of 70 wickets in 60 T20I matches at an average of 20.22, the 29-year-old fast bowler's return would undoubtedly boost the team's bowling attack.

In the One Day International (ODI) format, Bumrah has displayed exceptional performance, having taken 121 wickets in just 72 matches at an average of 24.3. The final decision regarding his inclusion in the squad for the T20I series against Ireland will be made after discussions between Ajit Agarkar, the newly-appointed chairman of selectors, and the captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma, as well as the head coach, Rahul Dravid.

“Bumrah is expected to be selected for the Ireland series. The India spearhead has shown significant progress in recent times. There is no guarantee if Shreyas Iyer will be available, but KL Rahul has no chance of featuring not only in the Ireland series but also in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting,” the Cricbuzz report read.

In the meantime, Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of the senior selection committee, is preparing to embark on a journey to the West Indies. His purpose is to meet with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, engaging in discussions concerning the strategic plan for the upcoming 50-over ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament is scheduled to commence on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Following the initial match, India will face Australia in Chennai on October 8, with a highly anticipated encounter against Pakistan set to take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad.



