Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return To Return To International Cricket During India's Tour Of Ireland In August

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In what has come as a significant boost for Team India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could return for the three-match T20 series against Ireland, set to be played in August. An official tracking the developments said the right-arm pacer is on course for full fitness and could take the field to face Ireland.

Bumrah hasn't played for the national team since September 2022 when he featured in the third and decisive T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. However, he conceded 50 runs in his quota of four overs. The back injury resurfaced later on kept him out of the T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, and the World Test Championship final this year against Australia.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field," an official said, as quoted by News18.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) working hard to ensure Jasprit Bumrah is on track to play soon:

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, S Rajnikanth, who was part of Delhi Capitals support staff and is now the physio at the site, have been working closely to ensure Bumrah is ready for the gruelling season ahead.

"Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle," the official added:

Bumrah will be a crucial piece of puzzle for India, who are chasing their first global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.