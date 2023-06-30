Inside Jasprit Bumrah's ₹3 Crore Worth House In Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah seems to have the coolest collection of clothes and an amazing room.

(Credits: Instagram)

One of Jasprit Bumrah's favourite activities is gardening.

(Credits: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah has an amazing collection of plants and loves to water them.

(Credits: Instagram)

The lighting in Jasprit Bumrah are truly stunning.

(Credits: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah also has a cycling equipment set up at home.

(Credits: Instagram)

Furthermore, Jasprit Bumrah has a comfortable couch to sit on and is sitting on the same comfortably.

(Credits: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah loves gaming during his free time.

(Credits: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah also has an amazing and a cozy bedroom.

(Credits: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah with his mother.

(Credits: Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan in their balcony.

(Credits: Instagram)

