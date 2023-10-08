 Watch: KL Rahul Looks Shocked After Hitting Winning SIX As He's Left Stranded On 97* In CWC Opener
KL Rahul was batting on 91 with India needing 5 runs to win and Pat Cummins bowling the 42nd over. He was planning to hit a four and six to get to his 7th ODI hundred but god had other plans for him.

article-image

Hitting a six to win an important match is usually what every batter dreams of but KL Rahul was left shocked at his own timing after doing the same against Australia in India's opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Rahul was batting on 91 with India needing 5 runs to win and Pat Cummins bowling the 42nd over. He was planning to hit a four and six to get to his 7th ODI hundred but god had other plans for him.

article-image

Rahul smashed Cummins's second delivery over the covers for a Six but he immediately went down on his knees as he was shocked that the ball went over the ropes instead of bouncing inside the field before crossing the fence.

Bizarre scenes were witnessed as India won the match but Rahul was down on his knees and immediately afterwards, the lights in the MA Chidambaram Stadium went off for a few seconds before coming back on again.

article-image

Rahul hits it too well

"I hit it too well. I was just calculating how I could get to a hundred at the end. The only way I could get to a hundred was to hit a four and then a six.

"That's what I planned, but hopefully some other time I can get the hundred," Rahul said on his winning six.

article-image

Rahul and Kohli

Rahul ended up with 97 after Virat Kohli's 85 as India opened their World Cup campaign with a bang. Rahul and Kohli were part of a 165-run partnership for the third wicket which bailed India out after they were reduced to 2 for 3 in 3 overs in the first powerplay.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer all got out without opening their accounts after which Kohli and Rahul joined forces to take the team out of troubled waters before they began to put Australia under pressure by upping the ante at Chepauk.

The batters took over after Ravindra Jadeja's heroics with the ball. The all-rounder bagged three wickets as India's slow bowlers spun a web around the Aussie batters to bowl out the opposition for 199 in 49.3 overs.

article-image

