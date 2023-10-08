Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History

India cricketer Virat Kohli made history on Sunday after he took a stunning catch to dismiss Australia opener Mitchell Marsh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chepauk.

Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for Team India as he got Marsh to edge a delivery outside off-stump in the third over after Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.

Marsh's edge carried to Kohli at first slip where he leapt to his right to grab the ball with both hands before taking a tumble on the ground.

The wicket came at a crucial time for India and Kohli became the fielder with the most catches for India in ODI World Cups with his 15th grab.

This is the fourth ODI World Cup that Kohli is a part of and might be the 34-year-old's final one in India colours.

Record for David Warner

Australia were 5 for 1 at the time of the dismissal after which the experienced duo of Steve Smith and David Warner took charge and stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket before Kuldeep Yadav broke the stand by sending back the latter on 41 (52 balls).

Warner also reached an important milestone during his knock as he crossed the 1000-run mark in ODI World Cups.

He is the fastest batter to achieve the feat as he got to 1K runs in 19 innings, bettering Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record by 1 knock.

Warner is the fourth Aussie batter to score 1000 runs in ODI World Cups after Ricky Ponting (1743), Adam Gilchrist (1085) and Mark Waugh (1004).

