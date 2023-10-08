Ind vs Aus, WC 2023: Jarvo 69 Invades Chennai Pitch, Virat Kohli Seen Talking To Him; Check Visuals

Virat Kohli speaks to Jarvo. | (Credits: Twitter)

The pitch invader named Jarvo, who appeared during the India-England Test series two years ago has reappeared in the ongoing 2023 World Cup game against Australia in Chennai. Indian batting star Virat Kohli was also spotted speaking to him during the fixture, with the security guards trying to get him out of the pitch.

The invader first came into the spotlight during the India's 2021 tour of England, when Virat Kohli and co. featured in five Tests. During the Oval Test in London, he appeared on the pitch donning the Indian jersey, hilariously proving that he is fit to play for the team and collided with England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

However, it emerged in October 2022 that Jarvo had been handed a sentence. While passing the sentence, the judge said, as quoted by mirror.co.uk:

"Players and sporting officials do not know whether a person crossing the boundary is intent on doing them physical harm. Even if the person is not intent on doing physical harm, as your own conduct shows it is possible for physical contact to be made with a player inadvertently, risking such harm."

"As with any other member of the public, players and officials deserve to feel safe within their workplace. Contrary to your attempts to do otherwise with your YouTube videos, the message needs to go out that wrongly entering the arena at a sporting fixture is not a silly matter. It is so wide of the mark of acceptable behaviour that it will be met with severe sanction by the courts."

In his defence, Jarvo said:

"I get loads of people saying they have got mental health and my videos make them happy."

Australia ask India to bowl in Chennai:

Meanwhile, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. The visitors have chosen two spinners in the line-up, with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell to give it that rip.

By contrast, the Men in Blue have chosen three on what is anticipated to be a spinning deck. However, they are without Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue as Ishan Kishan has been drafted in as replacement.

