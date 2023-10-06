Young Fan From Chennai Gifts Virat Kohli Handmade Portrait, India Star Signs It (WATCH)

Virat Kohli with his special fan. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's fan from Chennai named Srinivas had a day to remember as the 34-year-old greeted him ahead of their inaugural 2023 World Cup game against Australia. Srinivas, a differently-abled young man, gifted a handmade portrait to Kohli and revealed that it took him about 40 hours to draw the same.

In the video uploaded by the Indian cricket team's official Twitter handle, Srinivas shared his touching experience and revealed being anxious before Kohli signed the portrait.

"I’m Srinivas, I’m here I’m from Chennai I’m studying Graphic designing I came here to buy tickets but eventually I met Virat Kohli and he signed on this. Yeah, I drew it myself, it took me 40+ hours to draw this I was super anxious, he came straight into me."

Srinivas was also delighted at the Delhi-born cricketer readily agreeing for a picture, adding:

"I felt like am I dreaming? I was like, he came towards me and asked do you want me to sign the portrait? I was like yes sir sure and I asked him for a picture and he said sure sure come let’s take a picture. I became his fan just for his cover drive, and that cover drive made me draw this. I wish all the 15 players good luck."

Virat Kohli looms as the most decisive batter for India in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, Kohli will be eager to lead India to a World Cup win, given it could be his final edition as he approaches 35 years of age. The right-handed batter is arguably the most capped-player in the side and has the reputation of being a big-match player.

India will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

