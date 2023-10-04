'Don't Request Me To Help': Anushka Sharma REACTS After Virat Kohli Asks Friends To Not Text Them For World Cup 2023 Tickets

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli requested their friends and fans on Wednesday to not ask them for tickets for the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. The coveted tournament is being held in India this year, and the tickets for almost all the matches are already sold out.

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli has already joined his squad and he will be seen playing under the captaincy of power-hitter Rohit Sharma this time.

The World Cup 2023 will commence in India on October 5 and it will conclude with the finals being held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

'Don't request me to help': Anushka

On Wednesday morning, Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a note, asking people to not text him for World Cup 2023 tickets.

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls," Kohli wrote.

And within minutes, Anushka added a cheeky note to Kohli's message and told their friends to not reach out to her in case her husband does not answer their texts.

She wrote, "And let me just add.. please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding."

Anushka-Virat expecting second baby?

Meanwhile, Kohli was recently seen rushing back to Mumbai for a hot minute, citing "personal reasons".

His quick Mumbai visit came amid reports that Anushka and Kohli were expecting their second child. While the couple has not officially announced the good news, several reports went viral that Baby No 2 is on the way for them, and that the actress is already in her second trimester.

Anushka and Kohli got married in 2017 in a dreamy ceremony, and they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika. When not busy with their professional commitments, both Anushka and Kohli are seen spending all their time with their daughter.