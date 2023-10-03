Anushka Sharma Shares Cryptic Note Amid Second Pregnancy Rumours: 'Every Opinion Is...'

Actress Anushka Sharma and Team India cricketer Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child together. A few days back, it was reported that Anushka is pregnant and the couple will make an official announcement soon.

Amid the rumours, Anushka took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic note. The post read, "When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession."

Anushka has not reacted to reports of her second pregnancy yet.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a daughter in January 2021. Reportedly, the actress is in her second trimester, and it is the reason why she has been staying away from the limelight.

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted visiting a maternity clinic in the city, however, they requested the paps to not share their photos and videos with media.

Anushka-Virat's first child

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany after dating each other for several years.

In 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, and in January 2021, they became proud parents to their baby girl, whom they named Vamika.

They are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika, and they have also requested the media on several occasions to not click their daughter's pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has wrapped up the shooting of her next, titled Chakda Xpress, and the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is based on the life and times of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.