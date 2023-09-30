Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Second Child: Report

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former Team India skipper Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child, two years after they welcomed their first child, their baby girl Vamika. If reports are to be believed, the actress is already in her second trimester, and it is the reason why she has been staying away from the limelight.

While Kohli is busy representing the country and winning games for Team India, Anushka, who is often seen cheering for her husband and his team from the stands, have skipped the last few matches, despite them being held in India.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Anushka and Kohli were recently spotted visiting a maternity clinic in the city. While they were caught by the paparazzi, they reportedly asked them to not push out the visuals, and promised to make a formal announcement soon.

Fans of the couple went into a tizzy as soon as the news about Anushka's pregnancy broke.

The couple is yet to react to the reports yet.

Anushka-Kohli's first child

Anushka and Kohli got married in December 2011 after a whirlwind romance. The two tied the knot in one of the most beautiful B-Town weddings in Tuscany.

It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that Anushka and Kohli announced that they were expecting their first child, and in January 2021, they became proud parents to their baby girl, whom they named Vamika.

Anushka and Kohli are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika, and they have also requested the media on several occasions to not click their daughter's pictures.

Anushka's upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka has wrapped up the shooting of her next, titled Chakda Xpress, and the film is currently in the post-production stage.

Chakda Xpress is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami. It will showcase how the pacer moved up the ladder of success despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' will mark Anushka's return to acting after a sabbatical of five years, her last film being 'Zero' (2018). As the film will be released on OTT platform, it will also mark the actress' debut in the digital world.

