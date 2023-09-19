Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Insta Greeting Wins The Internet, Samantha Prabhu, Karisma Kapoor React

Nation's most-loved couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also took to social media to extend their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a carousel of three pictures from their Mumbai home with an idol of Lord Ganesha, seemingly made of organic materials. The couple were dressed to their festive finery with Anushka looking drop-dead gorgeous donning a traditional nine-yard saree.

Check out her post below

While hubby Virat opted for a simple off-white kurta paired with white pants. In the pictures, one can also catch a glimpse of Anushka’s father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma looking on as the couple ready themselves for the evening aarti in their household.

Soon after Anushka shared these pictures, the internet went berserk with fans pouring their love and adulation for the couple. While many screamed out couple goals, the post was enough to radiate positive and festive vibes for many.

Reacting to the post many actors and influential personalities also took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

Samantha Prabhu, who has always shared a healthy internet bond with Anushka was one of the first to react. The Family Man 2 actress left two heart emoticons in the comment section.

Following her, Karisma Kapoor, who is Anushka’s favourite actress, shared her love for the couple and expressed gratitude to the image of Lord Ganesha in the post, with a gratitude emoticon, followed by a flower and hearts.

TV actor Karan Wahi and stand-up comedian Mallika Dua too left hearts in their comments, expressing their fondness for the loved couple.

Virat’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also left two gratitude emoticons in the comments, with reverence expressed to the Lord.

Fans too took their turns to wish the couple back and share love.

VIRUSHKA CURRENTLY

While Virat is likely to skip the first two matches in the upcoming 3-match India-Australia ODI Series, starting from September 22, Anushka will be next seen in the Netflix film Chak Da Express, which is touted to be a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

