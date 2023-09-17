Anushka Sharma To Vicky Kaushal: Celebs Laud Mohammed Siraj For His Fiery Spell At Asia Cup 2023 Final | Photo Via Instagram

It's celebration time as India scripted history by lifting the Asia Cup trophy for the record-extending 8th time. And celebrities just can't keep calm and stop themselves from lauding the star performer of the match, none other than speedster Mohammed Siraj.

SS Rajamouli, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, among others took to their respective social media handle.

Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of Siraj and wrote, "Kya Baat Hai Miyan! Magic!"

Taking to Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "On Fire! What a spell!"Sidharth Malhotra shared a team India photo and penned a congratulatory message. He wrote, "#TeamIndia showed their bowling power today. Congratulations for their spectacular win at #AsiaCup2023! Way to go, champs!"

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a snapshot of Siraj celebrating after taking a wicket and wrote, "Bhai bhai."

SS Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets...And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling."

Sharing the picture of team India, Mahesh Babu posted, "Bowled over!! Congratulations #TeamIndia on your sensational win in the #AsiaCup2023. Championship at its finest!"

After Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style after beating co-hosts in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

The Asia Cup summit clash witnessed a remarkable turn of events as Indian paceman Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to Siraj's outstanding performance, claiming six wickets in seven overs.

This was the first time India took six wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI match.

