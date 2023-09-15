9 Bollywood Actors Who Studied Engineering: From Kriti Sanon To Vicky Kaushal

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon studied engineering from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before her modelling days. She made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014
Vicky Kaushal started his film career by assisting Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur after graduating with an engineering degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology
Kartik Aaryan pursued engineering degree in biotechnology from DY Patil College. However, he was always interested in acting
Taapsee Pannu studied Computer Science Engineering and after graduating, she also worked as a software engineer for a brief period
Actor R Madhavan reportedly has a degree in engineering. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood reportedly studied engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput studied at Delhi Technological University to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He passed away in June 2020
Actor Jitendra Kumar studied civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur before making his acting debut
Gadar star Ameesha Patel studied bio-genetic engineering for two years at Tufts University in Boston. However, she later switched her major to economics
