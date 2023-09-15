Sobhita Dhulipala's Hottest Saree Looks To Steal This Festive Season 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is every designer’s perfect muse when it comes to flaunting the classic six-yard.
Source - Instagram
Sobhita was recently spotted at an awards show in Mumbai wearing a bright pink Torani saree.
Source - Instagram
Previously, at an event for her popular series Made In Heaven 2, Sobhita opted for a parrot green saree with a strappy blouse and a cape by Ekaya.
Source - Instagram
An element to steal from her wardrobe is the pairing of a pastel saree with contrasting jewelry. Here, it’s a pastel pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani with teal blue earrings.
Source - Instagram
Sobhita was crowned as “Stylish Performer Of The Year” and for the felicitation ceremony, she wore a black Sohini embroidered saree by Ritu Kumar.
Source - Instagram
Check out this retro-glamour look that features a brown saree by Qbik. It is a pant-style saree for those who prefer a desi look with comfort.
Source - Instagram
You can never go wrong in an all-white saree. Here’s how to style one that is designed by Arpita Mehta.
Source - Instagram