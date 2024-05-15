'Fantastic Spirit & Great 2nd Half Of The Tournament': DC Co-Owner Parth Jindal Lauds His Team After Win vs LSG In IPL 2024 Clash

Parth Jindal | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal applauded his team for ending their IPL 2024 campaign with a win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 14.

After posting a solid total of 208/4 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to brilliant fifties by Abhishek Porel (58) and Tristan Stubbs (57*) and vital contributions from Shai Hope (38) and Rishabh Pant (33), DC restricted LSG to 189/9 in 20 overs despite valiant half-centuries by Nicholas Pooran (61 of 27 balls) and Arshad Khan (58* off 33 balls).

Ishant Sharma led Delhi Capitals' bowling attack as he registered the figures of 3/34 with an economy rate of 8.50 while Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs picked a wicket each. Rasikh Salam Dar was brought into attack when 22 runs off six balls required for LSG to win, but the DC pacer defended those runs by just giving three runs in the final.

After the Delhi Capitals' win over Lucknow Super Giants, co-owner Parth Jindal took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and lauded his team's spirit and their comeback in the second half of the tournament. He also expressed gratitude to the fans for their support through the season.

"A great win by the boys @DelhiCapitals - congratulations to all and really well done - fantastic spirit and a great second half of the tournament - this is your team Delhi. Looking forward to the Kotla next season already - Delhi fans you have been amazing this year - thank you." Jindal wrote on X.

Delhi Capitals won't be making to the playoffs due to their negative run-rate. The race for the third and fourth place finish on the points table are between Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.