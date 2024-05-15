IPL 2024 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals Join Kolkata Knight Riders To Get Officially Qualified For Playoffs; Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed Enter Top 5 In Purple Cap Race

Rajasthan Royals team | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals have officially become the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to get officially qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs following Delhi Capitals' 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 14.

DC's victory over LSG paved RR their way to the knockout stage of the ongoing IPL season. This means Sanju Samson-led side will secure top 2 finish on the points table irrespective of their results in their final two league stage matches against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15 and 19, respectively. RR will play Qualifier 1 against KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium in

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals kept their hopes alive with their fifth win of the season against Lucknow Super Giants and moved to fifth spot on the points table. Rishabh Pant-led side has inched closer to securing playoffs spot but qualification will be based on the results of Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are fighting for the third and fourth place finish in the league stage.

IPL 2024 points table |

Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have been already knocked out of the tournament. GT's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs dashed after their IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed due to torrential rains and thunderstorms in Ahmedabad on May 13.

Lucknow Super Giants chances of make it to the knockout stage of the ongoing IPL season look bleak with their second consecutive defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul-led side's final league stage match will be against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on May 17. LSG have to defeat MI by a huge margin of runs in order to have better NRR than teams that will be fighting for the fourth place finish.

Mukesh Kumar enters top 5 in Purple Cap race

Delhi Capitals pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar entered the race for the Purple Cap by moving to fourth and fifth spot, respectively in the list of the leading wicket-takers of the ongoing IPL 2024. Kumar and Khaleel have scalped 17 wickets but their economy rate distinguishes them.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy is currently at the third spot in the Purple with 18 wickets in 12 matches. Varun is a strong contender to take home the Purple Cap as KKR advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain the leading wicket-taker of the season, while Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel sit at the second spot in the Purple Cap race. Bumrah and Harshal have picked 20 wickets each in the ongoing IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande is at the sixth spot with 16 wickets in 12 games.