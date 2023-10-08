 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's India Record For Most Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's India Record For Most Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's India Record For Most Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 2719 runs during his knock against Australia in India's opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Former captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious batting career on Sunday as he became India's leading run-scorer in ICC white-ball tournaments.

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 2719 runs during his knock against Australia in India's opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Tendulkar amassed 2,719 runs in just 58 innings but he's been surpassed by Kohli in his 64th knock. Captain Rohit Sharma is a close third with 2,422 runs from 64 innings.

Read Also
Ind vs Aus, WC 2023: Jarvo 69 Invades Chennai Pitch, Virat Kohli Seen Talking To Him; Check Visuals
article-image

Most runs for India in ICC white-ball tournaments:

Virat Kohli - 2720* (64 innings)

Sachin Tendulkar - 2719 (58 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 2422 (64 innings)

Read Also
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Scores & Updates: India Back On Track In 200 Chase After Virat Kohli, KL Rahul...
article-image

Early troubles for India vs Australia

India's hopes rest with Kohli as they look to gun down 200 runs against the Aussies at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram stadium.

He came to the crease in the very first over after Mitchell Starc got rid of opener Ishan Kishan for a golden duck. Josh Hazlewood then struck twice in the second over with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession to leave India reeling at 2 for 3 in 2 overs.

Kohli and KL Rahul then joined forces and have since forged a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India out of troubled waters.

Read Also
Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In...

'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In...

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia...

ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History