IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's India Record For Most Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments

Former captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious batting career on Sunday as he became India's leading run-scorer in ICC white-ball tournaments.

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 2719 runs during his knock against Australia in India's opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Tendulkar amassed 2,719 runs in just 58 innings but he's been surpassed by Kohli in his 64th knock. Captain Rohit Sharma is a close third with 2,422 runs from 64 innings.

Most runs for India in ICC white-ball tournaments:

Virat Kohli - 2720* (64 innings)

Sachin Tendulkar - 2719 (58 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 2422 (64 innings)

Early troubles for India vs Australia

India's hopes rest with Kohli as they look to gun down 200 runs against the Aussies at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram stadium.

He came to the crease in the very first over after Mitchell Starc got rid of opener Ishan Kishan for a golden duck. Josh Hazlewood then struck twice in the second over with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession to leave India reeling at 2 for 3 in 2 overs.

Kohli and KL Rahul then joined forces and have since forged a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India out of troubled waters.

