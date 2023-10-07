IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Live Scores & Updates: Focus On Team Combinations, Chennai Weather As India & Australia Start Campaigns

Records that Indians can break at ICC World Cup 2023
3 - Star Indian batter Virat Kohli needs three more centuries to go past Tendulkar (49) in terms of becoming the first global cricket to strike 50 tons in ODIs.
1 - Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event's history, going past Tendulkar (6).
3 - Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).
665 - Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).
13 - Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).
2 - If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.
IND vs AUS, Preview:
Rohit Sharma, one of the most revered cricketers of his generation, would carry the audible expectations of a billion people when his Indian team starts its high-stakes World Cup campaign against Australia here on Sunday.
For the sports aficionados, the Asian Games campaign with 100-plus medals was a juicy appetiser and they are bracing up for exotic main course from country's most followed sports team.
Led by a genial Pat Cummins, Australia are a tough yet likable bunch, who are ready for a good scrap at the Chepauk where both the teams have had some epic battles in the past be it the tied Test of 1986 or the close Reliance Cup game the next year or the 2001 Test series-decider.
If India's batting is world class, Australia's pace attack is top notch but does it have the legs to survive the cruel Chennai heat will be a million-dollar question.
There are 15 different men, with different shades of character coming together for a common cause. A skipper, who at 36, knows that his legacy will be defined by whether he holds aloft the coveted Cup on November 19th.
