Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma, Yuvan Sharma Power Anjuman's Harris Shield Triumph

Anjuman-I-Islam has a past legacy in School Cricket in Mumbai, which has been reignited with two consecutive title wins in the Harris Shield. The School has produced many International cricketers in the past, including Ghulam Parkar, who remains associated with the school. In recent times, it has produced Wasim Jaffer and IPL star Iqbal Abdullah.

But behind their recent success has been batting mainstay Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma and skipper Yuvan Sharma, who have been consistent with all-round show. Laxmanprasad won the Best Batter of the 129th Harris Shield after scoring 488 runs. His highest score was 234 not out against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School, and he came up with twin fifties in the final against Al Barkat MMI School. Yuvan Sharma scored 220 runs and took 28 wickets in the tournament.

Laxmanprasad received the award and cricket kit bag sponsored by current Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also sponsored kits of Best Bowler Golu Pal from Dnyandeep Seva Mandal, and Best All-Rounder Yuvan, also from Anjuman. Aarav Yadav, Kabir Jagtap were also some of the consistent performers for the champions this season.

Laxmanprasad's brother Ramprasad also played his part. Ramprasad was part of the final match and scored 11 runs in the first innings and didn't get to bat in the second innings. Both brothers played in the Giles Shield in the previous season.

“Our current lot are carrying forward our school cricket legacy, and it includes brothers Laxmanprasad and Ramprasad, Yuvan and their other teammates," said Anjuman-I-Islam president, Dr Zahir Kazi.