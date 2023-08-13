WATCH: Isuru Udana Gets Spooked By A Snake On Field During LPL Fixture, Video Goes Viral

Retired Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana endured a momentary scare during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) fixture on Saturday at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The left-arm seamer was spooked by a snake's presence while fielding at the boundary, and his expression signalled he was lucky to escape an attack from the reptile.
In one of the earlier clips that emerged on social media, a snake had been spotted beyond the boundary rope. A week ago, during the match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura in Colombo, play had to be halted as a snake invaded the ground. The match officials had to wait before the ground staff rendered the ground fit to play.
Isuru Udana takes a wicket as B-Love Kandy beat Jaffna Kings in Colombo:
As far as the match result was concerned, B-Love Kandy emerged triumphant by 8 runs in Colombo. Batting first, Kandy made 178, headlined by Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris' 51-ball 81, laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Angelo Mathews and Fakhar Zaman contributed with 22 each, while Wanindu Hasaranga followed it up with a cameo of 14-ball 19.
Chris Lynn was the only Jaffna Kings batter among top 4 to get into double figures. Shoaib Malik top-scored with 55 and stayed unbeaten, while Udana, who finished with figures of 4-0-30-1, took the massive wicket of David Miller at a crucial juncture. Thisara Perera made 36 with 2 fours and as many sixes before falling to Nuwan Pradeep.
Fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera closed out the win by defending 18 off the last six balls.