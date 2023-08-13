WATCH: Isuru Udana Gets Spooked By A Snake On Field During LPL Fixture, Video Goes Viral

Isuru Udana reacts after seeing a snake. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Retired Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana endured a momentary scare during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) fixture on Saturday at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The left-arm seamer was spooked by a snake's presence while fielding at the boundary, and his expression signalled he was lucky to escape an attack from the reptile.

Read Also WATCH: Snake Spotted Once Again During LPL Fixture In Colombo

In one of the earlier clips that emerged on social media, a snake had been spotted beyond the boundary rope. A week ago, during the match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura in Colombo, play had to be halted as a snake invaded the ground. The match officials had to wait before the ground staff rendered the ground fit to play.

Isuru Udana takes a wicket as B-Love Kandy beat Jaffna Kings in Colombo:

As far as the match result was concerned, B-Love Kandy emerged triumphant by 8 runs in Colombo. Batting first, Kandy made 178, headlined by Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris' 51-ball 81, laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Angelo Mathews and Fakhar Zaman contributed with 22 each, while Wanindu Hasaranga followed it up with a cameo of 14-ball 19.

Chris Lynn was the only Jaffna Kings batter among top 4 to get into double figures. Shoaib Malik top-scored with 55 and stayed unbeaten, while Udana, who finished with figures of 4-0-30-1, took the massive wicket of David Miller at a crucial juncture. Thisara Perera made 36 with 2 fours and as many sixes before falling to Nuwan Pradeep.

Fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera closed out the win by defending 18 off the last six balls.