WATCH: Snake Spotted Once Again During LPL Fixture In Colombo

Snake hurtling in Colombo over the boundary rope. | (Credits: Screengrab)

In less than a week, a snake was spotted once again during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) fixture between Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy on Saturday in Colombo. A long snake was spotted beyond the boundary rope as a user posted a clip of it with a caption, 'It's snaking around in Colombo.'

During an earlier fixture between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura in Colombo, a reptile came on the field and play was interrupted for a while. Former cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Scott Styris poked fun at the incident, with the former tweeting, 'The nagin is back. I thought it was in Bangladesh.'

Kandy prevailed over Jaffna with a narrow eight-run win:

As far as the match result between Kandy and Jaffna goes, the former won by 8 runs despite the heroics of Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, and David Miller. It was Mohammad Haris' 51-ball 81, laced with 10 fours and a couple of sixes that lifted Kandy to 178 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Jaffna Kings had a horror start to the run-chase, losing 4 wickets within the first 10 overs. It came down to Jaffna needing 18 runs off the final over as Dushmanta Chameera bowled perfectly to close out the innings. Angelo Mathews, who had outstanding figures of 3-0-10-3, was the pick of the bowlers and received the Player of the Match award.

