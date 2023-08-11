Morne Morkel Retained As Lucknow Super Giants' Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Morne Morkel. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former South African seamer Morne Morkel will continue as the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) bowling coach for IPL 2024. The franchise, which first participated in the cash-rich league in 2022, took to its official Twitter handle and announced the same with a clip of some of Morkel's amusing expressions.

Morkel joined the LSG setup ahead of IPL 2023 and oversaw the likes of Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan flourishing under his watch. The Super Giants reached the semi-finals for the second consecutive time, but their campaign ended at that stage again.

However, it's worth noting that Morkel was also recently appointed as Pakistan's bowling coach. The 38-year-old started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals and went on to play for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-arm seamer's last IPL season was in 2016 and took 77 scalps in 70 matches.

Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants' coach:

Meanwhile, former Australia head coach Justin Langer has landed his first IPL coaching gig as he will serve as the Super Giants' coach. Among other teams' personnel changes, Flower will serve as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Moreover, SunRisers Hyderabad have released Brian Lara after finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2023, with Daniel Vettori set to take charge. Chennai Super Kings will be the defending champions after winning the title for the 5th time.