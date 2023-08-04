 RCB Part Ways With Sanjay Bangar And Mike Hesson; Announce Andy Flower As Their Head Coach
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced Andy Flower as their head coach ahead of IPL 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Andy Flower. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Men's team have announced Andy Flower as their head coach moving forward. The former Zimbabwean batter has parted ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with RCB releasing Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson after their failure to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

Flower had done more than a promising job for the Super Giants, taking them to playoffs twice. The 55-year-old also has an impressive resume when it comes to international cricket, as he led England to their first global title in 2010 and took them to No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings. Justin Langer has already replaced Flower for LSG

Flower said he is keen to experience the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium next season and wants to take the team to new heights. The former batter is also looking forward to working with Faf du Plessis and said in a statement, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can't wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season. I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better."

Andy Flower says he can't wait to start his tenure:

The 63-Test veteran underlined that it's a great challenge and an opportunity to work with an amazing set of players, adding:

"We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can't wait to get started."

RCB have reached the final thrice, but are yet to win the title.

