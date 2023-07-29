 Superstar Rajinikanth Urges SRH To Bring In Good Players: 'Feel Bad Seeing Kavya Maran During IPL'
Rajinikanth sympathised with the SRH owner Kalanithi Maran's daughter Kavya, who cheers for the team from the stands in every match they play in the IPL.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Legendary actor Rajinikanth has urged the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring in good players into the team so that they can win more matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 72-year-old Tamil film icon made the appeal during the audio launch of his upcoming film ‘Jailer’.

Rajinikanth sympathised with the SRH owner Kalanithi Maran's daughter Kavya, who cheers for the team in every match they play and has become an internet sensation because of her expressions during games.

But she gets more upset than happy as SRH haven't been winning games consistently in the IPL over the last few seasons.

The 2016 champions finished in last position on the points table in IPL 2023 with just four wins from 14 games under South African cricketer Aiden Markram's leadership.

Last season they faired slightly better and managed to end up 8th in the tournament. It has been three years since SRH last qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2020.

Thalaivar's appeal to SRH owner

"Kalanithi Maran should put good players in Sunrisers Hyderabad team. I feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV during the IPL," Rajinikanth said.

SRH's decision to release players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and some of the other superstars players they had in the squad has also backfired on the franchise.

They still have a talented bunch of cricketers like Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen and Harry Brook but they have all struggled to fire as a collective unit consistently which has led to frequent defeats in the IPL.

The Orange outfit is reportedly on the lookout for a new head coach with West Indies legend Brian Lara likely to part ways with the team soon, although no official announcement has been made regarding this yet.

