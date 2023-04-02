Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's appearance during ongoing IPL match gives the internet, a field-day

Co-owner of T20 League team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the heiress to Sun Network, owned by media magnate Kalanithi Maran, 30-year old Kavya Maran, famous as the 'mystery girl' during IPL seasons in recent years, was spotted at the stands cheering for her home team in their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), earlier on Sunday afternoon.

A dedicated supporter of her team, the young entrepreneur was seen uplifting the spirits of SRH during their game from the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Her appearance had the internet abuzz with flattering reactions with SRH supporters expressing their excitement. This isn't the first time that the young woman's appearance has sparked such curiousity on the internet. A South-African cricket fan had once held a placard proposing marriage to her with the message that read, "KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

RR jumpstarted their innings on a grand note with English opener Jos Buttler, leading the front. The first six overs witnessed the highest powerplay score ever in the IPL, fetching the Orange Cap for Buttler, who scored the fastest 50 in just 20 deliveries, inclusive of 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. With the strike rate of 245.45, Buttler maintained the lid of pressure on the hapless SRH bowlers.

Supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR registered 85 runs in the first six overs itself, which is the highest powerplay score in IPL history, till date.

While Buttler was dismissed immediately following his marvellous 50, he sure shattered the SRH bowling attack to bits