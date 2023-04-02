 Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's appearance during ongoing IPL match gives the internet, a field-day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's appearance during ongoing IPL match gives the internet, a field-day

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's appearance during ongoing IPL match gives the internet, a field-day

The young entrepreneur was spotted during the SRH vs RR match in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

Co-owner of T20 League team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the heiress to Sun Network, owned by media magnate Kalanithi Maran, 30-year old Kavya Maran, famous as the 'mystery girl' during IPL seasons in recent years, was spotted at the stands cheering for her home team in their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), earlier on Sunday afternoon.

A dedicated supporter of her team, the young entrepreneur was seen uplifting the spirits of SRH during their game from the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Her appearance had the internet abuzz with flattering reactions with SRH supporters expressing their excitement. This isn't the first time that the young woman's appearance has sparked such curiousity on the internet. A South-African cricket fan had once held a placard proposing marriage to her with the message that read, "KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

RR jumpstarted their innings on a grand note with English opener Jos Buttler, leading the front. The first six overs witnessed the highest powerplay score ever in the IPL, fetching the Orange Cap for Buttler, who scored the fastest 50 in just 20 deliveries, inclusive of 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. With the strike rate of 245.45, Buttler maintained the lid of pressure on the hapless SRH bowlers.

Supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR registered 85 runs in the first six overs itself, which is the highest powerplay score in IPL history, till date.

While Buttler was dismissed immediately following his marvellous 50, he sure shattered the SRH bowling attack to bits

Read Also
IPL 2023 SRH vs RR & RCB vs MI Live Score & Top Moments: Sunrisers stare at massive defeat,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Samson, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals blow away Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Samson, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals blow away Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR & RCB vs MI Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan crush Hyderabad, Bangalore to...

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR & RCB vs MI Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan crush Hyderabad, Bangalore to...

'Humari bhabhi kaisi ho': Shubman Gill gets teased with Sara Tendulkar's name by fans during GT vs...

'Humari bhabhi kaisi ho': Shubman Gill gets teased with Sara Tendulkar's name by fans during GT vs...

Watch: Trent Boult bowls the perfect first over to get RR off to dream start vs SRH

Watch: Trent Boult bowls the perfect first over to get RR off to dream start vs SRH

Odisha Crime: Umpire stabbed to death over 'No Ball' decision in local cricket match in Cuttack

Odisha Crime: Umpire stabbed to death over 'No Ball' decision in local cricket match in Cuttack