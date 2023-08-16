WATCH: Ishan Kishan Gets A New Funky Haircut At Mumbai's Popular Hakim's Aalim

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is enjoying a short break in Mumbai before he gets back into the grind of international cricket.

Kishan recently returned to the city from the West Indies after the conclusion of the T20I series which the Indian team lost 3-2 after clinching the Test and ODI titles on the tour.

Kishan was spotted at the popular Hakim's Aalim hair lounge in Bandra where he got a funky new haircut and posted a picture of it on his Instagram account.

The 25-year-old played in both the Tests and three ODIs in the Caribbean and also the first two T20Is but skipped the last three games as the Indian team management gave a chance to Sanju Samson to keep wickets.

Experiments in West Indies

India went on an experimentation spree in the limited overs series against the West Indies but not much came out of it except Tilak Varma emerging as a contender for a World Cup middle-order slot on the back of his exploits in the T20 series.

Ahead of the Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup, India were looking for options in the middle-order in the ODI series but the number four slot remains up for grabs.

India look to finalise Asia Cup, World Cup squads

Knowing that it was their final chance of trying out players ahead of the two multi-team events, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not bat in the series and watched the action from the sidelines.

With series going down to the wire, the move was criticised but it allowed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav to make a strong case for themselves.

Before the start of the series, Samson and Kishan were seen as contenders for the wicket-keeper's spot but by the end of it, the latter emerged as a strong contender for the reserve opener's slot with Rohit and Shubman Gill set to open in the Asia Cup.

Rohit's absence allowed Kishan to open in all three games and he made the most of the opportunity with scores of 52, 55 and 77.

