'One Guy Being Dropped After Scoring 200': Salman Butt Slams Team India Management For Treating Ishan Kishan Unfairly

Salman Butt has slammed the unfair treatment of Ishan Kishan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has expressed his disappointment at the treatment meted out to Ishan Kishan. Butt recalled how Kishan couldn't find a consistent place in the playing XI despite scoring an ODI double-hundred and is likely to bat in the middle-order should he make the squad for the 2023 World Cup.

The 25-year-old keeper-batter has thrown himself strongly into contention with three consecutive half-centuries in the recently-concluded ODI series against the West Indies. However, the southpaw had made his mark in December 2022 when he struck a double-hundred against Bangladesh, becoming the youngest batter to do so in ODIs.

Butt feels the current situation is such that Kishan will not be the first-choice player despite his best performances and will never be rewarded accordingly.

"I absolutely agree (that India's experiment with Ishan was confusing). One guy being dropped after scoring 200... What's the point? Either they accept the fact that he is second option, even if he scores 1000 runs in a single innings. That never gives you the feeling of being the best, never gives you the feeling that you will be rewarded for your performances. Currently, the feeling is no matter what you do, you will be the second option," the former Pakistan skipper said in his YouTube channel.

Ishan Kishan keen to score big after failing for 77 in the 3rd ODI against the West Indies:

Kishan, who received the Player of the Series award, lamented giving it away for 77 when a century was well in sight. However, he asserted that he will try to go big the next time.

"Not so happy with the finishing that I gave. I was supposed to score big after being set. That's what my seniors told me, I should've stayed in and scored big. That's what I'll try next time, I'll get set in the middle and score big. It's important at this level to get set. It's important to forget the last game and start from 0. I was thinking of taking it one ball at a time."

Kishan's opening partnership of 143 with Shubman Gill propelled India to 351-5 in 50 overs and they eventually won by 200 runs.

