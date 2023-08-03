 WATCH: 'You're Not MS Dhoni', Aakash Chopra Says About Ishan Kishan On Air, Wicketkeeper Gives Savage Reply
The banter took place between Ishan Kishan and Aakash Chopra when the wicketkeeper appealed for a stumping against a West Indies batter which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

Banters are quite common between cricketers on the field but rarely do we get to see conversation between players and commentators during a match.

But it was on show during the third and final ODI between India and West Indies when Ishan Kishan gave an instant reply to an analysis made on him by cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra.

Ishan Kishan's hilarious remarks on the stump mic

The banter took place between the duo when Ishan Kishan appealed for a stumping against a West Indies batter which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

article-image

Kishan was surprised that the umpire didn't refer the call upstairs and judged it Not Out himself without even looking at the replays.

It was the correct call as Kishan dislodged the bails before the batter put his backfoot outside the crease.

When the match resumed, Aakash Chopra, who was on air at the time, commented on the incident before getting a surprise reply from Kishan himself.

article-image

'You're not Dhoni', 'Fir Theek Hai'

"It's very rare that you review the stumping and run out dismissal. So far, I am seeing the feet on the ground. You can come from Ranchi, but your name is not MS Dhoni," Chopra said on-air.

Ishan heard that comment from the stump-mic, and replied: "Ha, fir thik hai. (Then it's okay)."

"How sweet Ishan. We love you," Chopra replied.

article-image

This happened on August 1 during the third ODI but the video of the incident is going viral now on social media after Chopra shared it on his Twitter profile.

Ishan Kishan was the Player of the Series in the ODIs for top-scoring with 184 runs in the three matches.

He is also part of the T20I series where he will be required to do a similar job to what he did in the ODIs, which is to open the innings and provide quick starts for Team India and also keep wickets.

article-image
