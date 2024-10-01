Watch: Fan Cycles 1,200Km From Delhi To Ranchi For MS Dhoni, Camps Outside His Farmhouse But Doesn't Get To Meet Thala

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a massive fan base in India and around the world but he still makes sure to keep everyone happy by smiling and waving at them whenever he meets them.

But it gets difficult for someone as popular as Dhoni to meet and greet every fan at any given point in time.

Therefore, a die-hard Dhoni fan was disappointed after the former India captain didn't acknowledge him after he came to meet the star cricketer outside his palatial farmhouse in Ranchi.

The fan, identified as Gaurav Kumar, allegedly travelled almost 1,200Km from Delhi to Ranchi on a bicycle to reach Dhoni's residence.

He waited at the gates of the farmhouse for nearly a week and even slept in a tent outside, waiting to see a glimpse of Dhoni which he finally caught a couple of times when he drove out of the gates.

Gaurav had been using social media as a tool to tell his story in the hope that it reaches Dhoni and he comes out to meet him.

But the Chennai Super Kings legend seemed unaware about Gaurav's dedication to meet him and therefore, did not stop his car to meet him although he did wave from inside his car.

Gaurav's failed attempt at meeting Dhoni has led to backlash against the World Cup-winning skipper on social media with several calling him "arrogant".

Notably, Dhoni regularly stops his car to click selfies and shake hands with the fans who wait outside his farmhouse almost every day. On this particular occasion, Thala might have been in a hurry which is why he did not stop his vehicle or it could also be the case that he wasn't aware of the great pains that Gaurav took to meet Dhoni.

He had even cycled to Chennai from Delhi during the Indian Premier League to meet Dhoni but he was unlucky on that occasion.

The 42-year-old retired cricketer is likely to play one last season of the Indian Premier League next year but he hasn't revealed his future plans yet. Chennai Super Kings are likely to retain their 5-time IPL-winning former captain as a player ahead of the 2025 season.