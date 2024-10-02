 'MS Dhoni Punched A TV Screen': Harbhajan Singh Reveals Thala Lost Cool After RCB Knocked Out CSK; Video
Controversy erupted after the match the last league match of IPL 2024 between CSK and RCB as MS Dhoni walked off the field after the defeat without shaking hands with the opposition team players, including Virat Kohli.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Harbhajan Singh recently revealed a shocking truth about MS Dhoni, who allegedly broke a TV screen in anger after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

CSK lost a must-win final league game of the season to crash out of the playoffs race. Controversy erupted after the match as Dhoni was seen walking towards the dressing room without shaking hands with the opposition team players, including Virat Kohli.

Kohli later went over to CSK's dressing room to meet Dhoni and give him a hug as everyone thought at the time that it would be the 5-time IPL-winning captain's final appearance as a player in the yellow jersey.

Harbhajan reveals what actually happened

Bhajji has now opened up on the incident as he was there on the ground doing commentary for the host broadcaster Jio Cinema. He said that Dhoni was so angry after the game that he broke a TV screen kept outside the CSK dressing room after the defeat.

"Maybe MS Dhoni’s dream was shattered (as CSK lost to RCB) he left without shaking hands with Virat Kohli & RCB. Dhoni punched the screen outside the dressing room," Sports Yaari quoted Harbhajan as saying in their podcast, a clip of which was released on social media by the YouTube channel.

article-image

In the same interview, Harbhajan also picked Rohit Sharma over MS Dhoni as a better captain. " I chose him because Rohit Sharma is a people's captain. He goes up to people and asks 'What do you want?'. His team really connects and bonds with him.

"Whereas Dhoni would not talk to anyone. He has his own way, maybe he tells people what to do through his silence," the off-spinner, who played under Dhoni at CSK from 2018 to 2020 added.

