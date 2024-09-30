‘Have Seen This, Same Vibes’: Virat Kohli’s Stretch Reminds Fans Of MS Dhoni; Picture Goes Viral

Image: X

The 35-year-old Virat Kohli is not only loved by fans for his batting but also for the fitness standard that he has maintained dso far in his cricketing career. Not only is he strong but also flexible. Kohli's flexibility was in display during the Day 4 of the ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur and that reminded fans of former India cricketer MS Dhoni

Back in 2019 MS Dhoni during a match against Australia, showed that not only was he fittest despite being in late 30's but also flexible. A Footage had gone viral of him stretching as much as 2.14m to save his wicket during thematch.

Virat Kohli misses on fifty after serving run out attempt

Virat Kohli missed out scoring a half century, the first of his series after being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan in the ongoing IND vs BAN 2nd Test. During his innings of 47 runs, Kohli survived a bizarre run-out dismissal after Rishabh Pant left him stranded in the middle of the pitch. Kohli was lucky to survive as the Bangladesh pacer missed the simplest of run-outs.

It was the first ball of the 18th over in India's innings, and Kohli went for a drive but only managed to under-edge the ball. The two Indian batters made bride eye contact and tried to steal a run there, but Pant stopped after a couple of steps and left Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch, which stunned the latter.

Khalel went for an underarm throw on his follow-through and missed the three stumps, which left everyone stunned in the Bangladesh camp. Kohli quickly returned to the crease