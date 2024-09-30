Video: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Rishabh Pant After Run-Out Scare, India Wicketkeeper Apologises With A Hug

A moment of madness between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant nearly resulted in the latter's run-out on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of India's first innings when Kohli played a ball from Khaled Ahmed and took off for a quick single after a call from Pant at the non-striker's end.

But the ball ended up close to the bowler on his follow-through which Pant saw and immediately stopped running, shouting at Kohli to go back to his crease.

But Kohli was too far down the pitch to turn back and make it in time. He completely gave up hope of getting back but was fortunate that Khaled missed hitting the stumps with the ball despite being just inches away.

He had enough time to pick the ball and break the stumps without even needing to throw it. Khaled's mistake gave Kohli a reprieve but he wasn't happy with his batting partner, giving him a death stare.

An apologetic Pant immediately walked up to Kohli and gave him a tight hug as his apology which the veteran cricketer accepted with a laugh on his face as he dodged a bullet.

Hosts attack after bowling out Bangladesh for 233

India are in a quest for quick runs after bowling out Bangladesh for 233 at the Green Park stadium. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets while Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Akash Deep grabbed a couple each.

Since time is precious in this Test due to Days 2 & 3 getting washed out by rain, the hosts came out with a plan to get to Bangladesh's total as soon as possible to make a match out of this one. India managed to smash the records for the fastest team 50 and 100 in Test history thanks to Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive opening partnership.