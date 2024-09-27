IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja's Imitation Of Jasprit Bumrah Returning To Bowling Mark Brings Laughter In Indian Camp; Video

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja imitating Jasprit Bumrah | Image: X

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had a light-hearted moment on the field just before the start of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur. Both Kohli and Jadeja were seen copying Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action and his routine of returning to the mark after delivering the ball. Their actions certainly brought smiles on faces of players. Bumrah's bowling action has become iconic in the world of cricket

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Interestingly, this is the first time in 9 years that India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first in a Test match on home soil.

Rohit’s decision to bowl first also marks the first instance of teams winning the toss opting to bowl first in consecutive men’s Tests in India. It was also the second time in 24 Tests that a team won the toss and opted to field

Jasprit Bumrah along with Siraj, kept Bangladesh's top order in check in the initial overs as Shadman and Zakir initially showed resilience against India's strike bowlers. Just like in Chennai, Akash Deep bowled a fiery spell and picked up two wickets.

Akash dismissed both Bangladesh openers, Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, in a three-over burst that put Bangladesh on the back foot early on. Najmul Hussain Shanto and Mominul Haque ensured there was no further hiccups as they helped Bangladesh reach 74/2 at lunch. The duo put on unbeaten 45 runs stand.