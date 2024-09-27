Watch: Groundstaff Member Touches Virat Kohli's Feet At Green Park Stadium Before The Start Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Image: X

The craze for Team India's star cricketer, Virat Kohli, is evident all over the world. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Green Park ground staff member reaching out to touch Virat's feet before the start of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match.

The day before the match, there was a lot of rain in Kanpur, and the ground staff were busy preparing the ground. Due to the delay caused by the rain, the Indian team was warming up while the covers were being removed. As Kohli was walking past the covers, one of the ground staff members came forward and touched Virat Kohli's feet.

Kohli's last appearance at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium was during India's match against New Zealand in 2021, where he managed only 27 runs across two innings. Speaking of Virat Kohli's performance in the current test series, the star bnbatter did not have a great outing in Chennai.

With his focus now on regaining form, the match presents a crucial opportunity for the former Indian captain to get runs under his belt as he continues to prepare for a packed cricketing calendar, including India's campaign in the World Test Championship.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test update

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh. The home team went with an unchanged squad looking to take advantage of the overcast conditions. Bangladesh on the other hand have made two changes in the side. Khaled and Taijul were brought inplavce of Nahid and Taskin