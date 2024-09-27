 IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 1 Live: India Look to Sweep Series, Bangladesh Eyeing First Test Win
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI.TV

The Green Park stadium in Kanpur is geared up to host India and Bangladesh for the final test match of the series. Traditionally, Kanpur offers balanced Test pitches. Fast bowlers enjoy some assistance on the first morning with movement and bounce, while the surface flattens out as the match progresses, aiding batsmen. In the latter half of the Test, spinners come into play, particularly on days four and five.

The is the first that India and Bangladesh will be face off in a Test at the Kanpur venue. Historically, India has a strong record at Kanpur, having lost only three times in 23 Tests.

Bangladesh on the other hand are yet to register victory against India in the longest format of the game. Coming into the series after beating Pakistan 2-0 in their own backyard, the visitors confidence was sky high. The bangla tigers had India on the mat after taking six wickets in the opening two session of the Chennai test.

However Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's fighting knock saw India make a comeback and going to crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in four days.

