Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah And Others Sweat It Out In Nets At Green Park Stadium Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Ahead of the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh Team India's players looked focused and sharp during their nets session at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. The BCCI official handle posted video of Team India's training . Virat Kohli alongwith Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be seen knocking around balls.

Kohli especially looked focussed during his batting session as he is under pressure to deliver a huge score after failure in both innings at Chennai. Jadeja and Axar Patel joked around, while Bumrah too had an intense session. KL Rahul can be heard singing 'Woh Sikander hi dosto' song from the movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander. Gautam Gambhir was seen chatting with Jaiswal, while Pant and Gill took throwdown while batting.

Virat Kohli looking for big score in Kanpur

Having convincingly won the Chennai test, Team India look to continue their dominance during the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test starting on Friday. Virat Kohli form will be under scanner after failing to get going in the opening test.

The king needs to get his groove back as earliest as possible as India look to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the third consecutive time.

Following the Bangladesh series, India will host New Zealand for a 3-match Test series. Following which comes the most important series, the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India’s biggest hurdle comes at last. And for India to fight well against the Aussies, Kohli needs to perform.

India continue to hold an overwhelming record over Bangladesh, winning 12 of the 14 Tests they have contested and securing two draws.

This will be the first time India and Bangladesh will lock horns in a Test at Kanpur. The hosts have a fine record at the venue, having lost only thrice in 23 Tests. However, India have only won seven Tests here while record 13 draws.

