Sarfaraz Khan Could Be Released From Team India To Play For Mumbai In Irani Cup: Report

Sarfaraz Khan could play for Mumbai in Irani Trophy | Image: X

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan could be returning to domestic cricket after reports emerged about him getting released for Irani Cup. Sarfaraz was part of Team India for the first Test match in Chennai. The youngster did not get a place in the Playing XI owing to the presence of KL Rahul.

The second Test will be held in the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27-October 1, while the Irani Cup will take place nearby at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5.

According to The Times Of India report, a source speaking to the publication said, "India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is keen that baring any last-minute injuries in the nets or fitness issues to any of the main batsmen in Team India, Sarfaraz should be released from the main squad to allow him to play in the Irani Cup. In any case, it takes just about an hour to reach Lucknow from Kanpur, so Sarfaraz can leave for Lucknow even much after the Kanpur Test has begun,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajinkya Rahane to Lead Mumbai in Irani Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane is all set to lead Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the upcoming Irani Cup game against Rest of India in Lucknow, which will also mark all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket post surgery. It is understood that all top players including Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian are supposed to play the match.

It is understood that Suryakumar Yadav, who is India's T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, won't be playing the Irani Cup as they would have to report in Gwalior on October 3 for the T20I series starting October 6.