IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's Animated Reaction Goes Viral After Akash Deep's Successful DRS Call Against Shadman Islam; Video

Image: X

Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved wise, as his bowlers made early breakthroughs against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Akash Deep, justified Rohit’s strategy with a fiery spell, dismissing both openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam.

However Rohit Sharma's animated expressions stood out during a dramatic morning session after Akash Deep removed Shadman Islam. Rohit was left shocked when Akash Deep successfully reviewed an lbw decision against Shadman Islam, who had scored 24.

After Shadman attempted to flick a length ball that angled in, Akash made a strong appeal. Following a brief discussion, Rohit decided to go for the review. The ball-tracking showed it hit Shadman just below the knee roll and would have clipped the leg stump, giving India a crucial second wicket.

In another incident In stark contrast, Rohit showed visible disappointed reaction after a contentious review for Najmul Hossain Shanto. Siraj bowled a delivery that pitched just outside leg stump and sharply nipped back, beating Shanto's inside edge and striking him on the pads.

When the on-field umpire turned down the lbw appeal, Rohit decided to review, hoping for another successful outcome. However, the ball-tracker indicated the ball would have gone over the stumps, leaving Rohit frustrated as he watched the replay.

Team India bowlers put Bangladesh in trouble

After a cautious approach by Bangladesh openers in the opening few overs, Team India struck with two quickest courtesy of Akash Deep. The pressure of not scoring weighed heavily on the Bangladeshi openers Shadman and Zakir Hasan, leading to untimely departure of both players