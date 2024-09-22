 'Aisa Karega Na Toh...': Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant Have Hilarious Chat Over DRS During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
India thumped Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai to go 1-0 up in the series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a hilarious argument over the usage of DRS on day four of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, Rohit, stationed at slip, was heard saying to Pant to give him the direction correctly.

