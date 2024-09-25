 'Anna For A Reason': Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Tease R Ashwin With MS Dhoni Inspired Memes On Flight To Kanpur; Video
The video of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja Teasing R Ashwin was uploaded by BCCI on its social media handle with the caption 'A Journey Full of Smiles'

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja trolling R Ashwin | Image: X

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were recently captured bullying Ravichandran Ashwin on the flight from Chennai to Kanpur where India face Bangladesh in the 2nd Test. Both the cricketers trolld the veteran cricketer with MS Dhoni inspired memes. The video of the moment was uploaded by BCCI on its social media handle with the caption 'A Journey Full of Smiles'

In the video, Ashwin can be seen wearing a cool pair of shades in the airplane, and Bumrah cheekily said, 'Anna for a reason' as the camera panned towards the off-spinner. Jadeja who was sitting with Ashwin joined in on the fun as well, repeating what Bumrah said and then loudly saying 'Ash anna'.

Ashwin said 'They are just bullying me, (a) pour soul,'. Replaying to the ‘Player of the Match’ in Chennai, Bumrah replied back stating  'words of appreciation' while giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Ashwin, Jadeja and Bumrah were India's three best players in Chennai as the hosts registered a mammoth 280-run victory in the 1st Test.

India looking to whitewash Bangladesh in Kanpur

Having already registered a crushing win in Chennai, Team, India players will be heading to the Kanpur test looking to inflict clean sweep on Bangladesh. The second test gets underway on 27 September and the players will have two days of time to fine-tune their preparations and get in the groove.

The Kanpur pitch is reportedly being prepared in black soil, after the first Test between India and Bangladesh was played on red soil. As per reports the Kanpur pitch is likely to be much flatter, with low bounce expected, in comparison the red soil pitch in Chepauk. If it does turn out to be true, India will go with spin heavy bowling attack

