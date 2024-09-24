Will India Rest Jasprit Bumrah For IND vs BAN 2nd Test? Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Expected To Roll Out Black Soil Pitch With Low Bounce: Report

Jasprit Bumrah | Image: X

Team India's playing XI for the second test against Bangladesh in Kanpur could witness a change with more dependency on spinners coming into play. According to ESPNCricinfo report, the Green Park stadium expected to roll out a black soil pitch with low bounce and carry than the Chennai pitch. It would get much slower and lower as the Test goes on as well.

How could Team India stack up for Kanpur Test?

With the pitch favouring spinners, India could drop a fast bowler and choose between Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel to join Ashwin and Jadeja. The biggest question is who will the hosts drop?. Bumrah has returned to test cricket after three month break and it is unlikely that Gautam Gambhir will rest his bowling spearhead considering the form he is in.

They could even hand Yash Dayal a Test debut. Dayal plays for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and so would be familiar with the conditions on offer in Kanpur.

In the last Test played in Kanpur, against New Zealand in 2021, India played three spinners in Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar. That was the first Test played at the venue since 2016, which also was against New Zealand.

One common thing between those two Tests was both lasted five days. While in 2016 India won comfortably, New Zealand batters showed admirable resistance to draw the game in 2021.

No changes in Team India squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made no changes to the national men's team's squad for the 2nd and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning on September 27th in Kanpur. The World Test Championship (WTC) points are also at stake and hence, Rohit Sharma's men will want to play their best side.

Team India's squad For 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.