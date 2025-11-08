Who Is Nupur Kashyap? Harmanpreet Kaur's Instagram Post For Bestfriend Goes Viral

harmanpreet kaur poses with her best friend nupur kashyap | Image Credits: Instagram/ harmanpreet kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history on Sunday, leading India to the Women's World Cup 2025 title. She became only the third Indian captain to win a World Cup, alongside Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. Like MS Dhoni, Kaur posed with the World Cup at the Gateway of India.

On Saturday, Harman's social media post went viral. She posted a birthday post for her closest friend Nupur Kashyap on Instagram. The duo posed with the World Cup trophy, with Harman hailing her for being at her side for 16 years.

"The best birthday gift you could have ever asked for. 16 years of manifestation and now it is here. Happy Birthday best friend," she captioned.

Who is Nupur Kashyap?

The identity of Harmanpreet Kaur's best friend created a buzz on social media. As per SportsYaari, Kashyap is the founder of 'Repeat7,' a high-performance fitness center located in Patiala. Repeat7 focuses on training athletes and professional players. Notably, Harmanpreet had No.7 on her jersey for many years before switching to 23.

Nupur has previously served as talent manager of several cricketers, including obviously Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol. She has also been associated with Cornerstone Sports & Entertainment. It is known to be a prestigious firm where Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh has also worked.

Harmanpreet on Cloud9 after World Cup Success

Earlier this week, Harmanpreet revealed that the 'world champions' feeling had not sunk in yet.

"My mother and father were there. For me, it was a very special moment to lift the World Cup trophy with them. Since my childhood, they have heard me say that I want to wear India's jersey, play for the country, lead the team and win the World Cup," she told ICC Review.

Harman had earlier captained India to the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, making this victory the crowning moment of her 16-year international career thus far.

"To be honest, I'm not able to think about this right now. Maybe, I will realise after a few months what we have achieved. What we have given our country. I can't process this right now," said the 36-year-old on the unique feat," she added.