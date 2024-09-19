IND vs BAN: All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 1st Active BJP Member To Play Test Cricket For India

Image: X

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a very unique feat after being named in the playing XI for the opening test against Bangladesh at Chepauk. Jadeja became the 1st active BJP member to play test cricket for India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier back on September 3rd Jadeja's wife Rivaba had taken to social media and made an announcement about her cricketer husband joining the BJP Through 'Sadasyata Abhiyan'by posting image of his membership card on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 international Cricket on June 30, a day after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament in Barbados. The left-arm spinner is yet to announce his retirement from ODIs and Tests

Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of major milestone

India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is nearing a remarkable milestone in Test cricket, where only 10 players have scored 3,000 runs and taken 300 wickets.

Currently, he requires just six more wickets to join this elite group, which includes only two other Indian cricketers, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kapil Dev ended his career with 434 wickets and 5248 runs in 131 Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja’s contemporary and spin partner, has 516 wickets and 3309 runs from 100 Tests.

So far, Jadeja has played 72 Tests, scoring 3,036 runs and taking 294 wickets. In addition to his Test career, he has represented India in 197 One Day Internationals, claiming 220 wickets and scoring 6,000 runs across both formats.

Jadeja played a pivotal role in India’s triumph at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets. In T20 cricket, he has been part of four Indian Premier League-winning teams once with the Rajasthan Royals and three times with the Chennai Super Kings.