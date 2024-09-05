India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata Abhiyan'

Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja has followed in the footsteps of his wife by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jadeja's wife Rivaba shared a picture of her husband's BJP membership card along with her own card.

The announcement comes just after the BJP started a nationwide membership campaign on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the drive earlier this week and renewed his own membership via missed call service in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rivaba has been a member of the ruling BJP since 2019. She won the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022 after defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.