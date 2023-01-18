Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's epic reaction after Al-Nassr teammate's son imitates his famous siiuuu celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his signature 'Siiuuu' celebration and it is imitated by millions of people across the world. The latest person to pull off the celebration was Ronaldo's new Al-Nassr teammate's son. Anderson Talisca's son, who is a Ronaldo fan, pulled off the celebration perfectly in front of the entire team. The imitation left Ronaldo in splits.

After going to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is almost certain to play in his first game, and it may pit him against Lionel Messi in a friendly game between the Saudi All-Star XI and Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by GOAL.com. PSG will play a Saudi All-Star XI made up of players from Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo's new team, Al-Nassr, as part of a midseason tour. It might mark the first occasion since December 2020 that two of the greatest players in history face off against one another.

Ronaldo might make his Saudi Arabia debut in this match, and what better to debut than against longtime adversary Messi. Although it should go without saying that Ronaldo would captain any all-star team, his recent move to the Middle East may make his new team reluctant to take a chance on him given that they have a league game three days after the rumoured date the competition will take place.

Ronaldo is scheduled to make his Saudi Pro League debut after serving a two-match suspension imposed by the English Football Association in November for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand during a match against Manchester United at Goodison Park last season.

