Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez enjoy day out with kids at Riyadh theme park, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez went out on a a family day out at the Winter Wonderland, a theme park in Riyadh.

Instagram

A two-match suspension has given Ronaldo enough time to be with his family

Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez and the kids were involved in many activities at the theme park

Instagram

Ronaldo's kids were also enjoyed a carousel ride

Instagram

Georgina also posted a picture of Eva and Alana getting ready for a rollercoaster ride

Instagram

Ronaldo and Georgina posed for a picture

Instagram

Gerogina posed near the Double Loop roller coaster ride

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Cristiano Ronaldo to captain All-Stars team against Lionel Messi on Saudi Arabia debut, details...
Find out More